Viking Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.31.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $187.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 268.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 326,954 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 708.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 85,882 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

