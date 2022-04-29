Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.63.

VIPS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 170.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VIPS opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $32.55.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

