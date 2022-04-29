Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Short Interest Update

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, an increase of 134.8% from the March 31st total of 3,620,000 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

VIR opened at $21.60 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of -0.97.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.32. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 57.20% and a net margin of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $812.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

VIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

In related news, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $68,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,087 shares of company stock valued at $956,840. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $229,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 24.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,671.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.