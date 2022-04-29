Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Short Interest Update

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, an increase of 134.8% from the March 31st total of 3,620,000 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
VIR opened at $21.60 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of -0.97.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.32. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 57.20% and a net margin of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $812.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $68,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,087 shares of company stock valued at $956,840. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $229,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 24.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,671.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
