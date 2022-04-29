Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In related news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 26,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $499,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 540,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,922.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,660 shares of company stock valued at $912,534. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 5,399.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000.

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $14.00 on Friday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $362.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

