VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Short Interest Update

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the March 31st total of 68,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

VirTra stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.73. VirTra has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VirTra in the third quarter worth about $894,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VirTra by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 56,001 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VirTra by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in VirTra by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VirTra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

