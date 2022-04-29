VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2022

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSIGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the March 31st total of 68,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

VirTra stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.73. VirTra has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VirTra in the third quarter worth about $894,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VirTra by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 56,001 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VirTra by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in VirTra by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VirTra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

VirTra Company Profile (Get Rating)

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.