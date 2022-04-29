Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Virtu Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Virtu Financial to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $522.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.93 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,970,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 215,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

