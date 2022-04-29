Visa Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Visa in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.41 EPS.

V has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.46.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $220.66 on Friday. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $422.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its holdings in Visa by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,351,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 9.9% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Visa by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Visa by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

