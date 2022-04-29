Vistra (VST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.69). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. On average, analysts expect Vistra to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vistra alerts:

NYSE VST opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Vistra has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $26.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -25.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vistra by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.