Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the March 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIVHY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Vivendi from €16.50 ($17.74) to €16.00 ($17.20) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vivendi from €13.30 ($14.30) to €13.60 ($14.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vivendi from €15.00 ($16.13) to €14.00 ($15.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.98) to €13.10 ($14.09) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.87.

Vivendi stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.1903 dividend. This represents a yield of 229.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

