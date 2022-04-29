Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. Argus downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 157 ($2.00) to GBX 147 ($1.87) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 225 ($2.87) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at $170,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 51.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 35,782 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 51,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 225.6% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 51,591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 35,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

VOD stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

