Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €238.00 ($255.91).

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($225.81) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($333.33) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($247.31) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays set a €295.00 ($317.20) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($268.82) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VOW3 stock opened at €147.34 ($158.43) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion and a PE ratio of 4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €156.08 and a 200-day moving average price of €174.73. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €131.30 ($141.18) and a 1-year high of €245.45 ($263.92).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.