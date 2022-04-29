Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the March 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VWAPY opened at 15.62 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of 14.38 and a 1 year high of 29.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 17.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 19.63.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

