Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 815,100 shares, an increase of 132.0% from the March 31st total of 351,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $2,163,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $1,148,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Vy Global Growth during the fourth quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vy Global Growth by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 377,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VYGG opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. Vy Global Growth has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $571.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of -0.24.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

