W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.18-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.97.

NYSE WPC opened at $85.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Raymond James started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

