W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

WRB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $44.67 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.67 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $71.53.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,022,000 after purchasing an additional 157,904 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 6.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 113.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 298,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,839,000 after purchasing an additional 24,176 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

