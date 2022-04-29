W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.95 EPS

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger updated its FY22 guidance to $25.00-$27.00 EPS.

Shares of GWW opened at $514.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $529.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $498.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.58.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $562.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $503.09.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,473,539.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.