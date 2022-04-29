Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €167.36 ($179.96).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WCH shares. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($204.30) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($197.85) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($155.91) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €190.00 ($204.30) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €156.95 ($168.76) on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €116.65 ($125.43) and a twelve month high of €177.75 ($191.13). The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €150.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of €146.77.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

