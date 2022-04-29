Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Short Interest Update

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 130.7% from the March 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.8 days.

OTCMKTS:WJXFF opened at $15.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23. Wajax has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $24.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Wajax from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wajax from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

