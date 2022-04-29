Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.4775 per share by the pharmacy operator on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 46 years. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a payout ratio of 39.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $55.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBA. Cowen dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

