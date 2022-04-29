Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -251.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.7%.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of WRE stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.53 and a beta of 0.87. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $27.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $530,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.