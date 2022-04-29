Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $75.51 million during the quarter.

Shares of WSTG stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. Wayside Technology Group has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $36.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.71. The company has a market cap of $154.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Wayside Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.34%.

In related news, VP Vito Legrottaglie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

