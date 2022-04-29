WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

WCFB opened at $8.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35. WCF Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

Get WCF Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; consumer and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; safe deposit boxes and safe bonds; order checks; and other products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WCF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.