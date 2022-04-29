Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

Shares of WBS opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $430,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $240,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,123,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,599,000 after acquiring an additional 213,872 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 329,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 263,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,692,000 after buying an additional 35,112 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 12,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 15,527 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WBS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

