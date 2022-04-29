Wedbush Comments on Automatic Data Processing, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $6.95 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.87. Wedbush also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADP. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.00.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $229.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $184.85 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

