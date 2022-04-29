Wedbush Comments on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.48 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.77. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s FY2025 earnings at $10.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.66 EPS.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. The business’s revenue was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.62) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.27.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $97.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.18. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $151.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,178,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,391,000 after acquiring an additional 115,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,787,000 after purchasing an additional 28,207 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,049,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,319,000 after purchasing an additional 55,650 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,798,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,069,000 after purchasing an additional 162,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

