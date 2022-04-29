Wedbush Comments on LendingClub Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LendingClub in a research report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS.
LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis.
LendingClub stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14. LendingClub has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 125.55 and a beta of 2.07.
In related news, CFO Thomas W. Casey bought 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $49,445.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,127 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $113,839.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,739 shares of company stock worth $477,345 in the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LendingClub (Get Rating)
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
