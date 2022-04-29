Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Altius Minerals (ALS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Altius Minerals (TSE: ALS):
- 4/20/2022 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2022 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00.
- 4/19/2022 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$27.00 to C$28.00.
- 4/13/2022 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00.
- 3/14/2022 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/14/2022 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$21.00 to C$27.00.
- 3/11/2022 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2022 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$25.00.
- 3/7/2022 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$27.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of ALS opened at C$21.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.21. Altius Minerals Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.71. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85.
Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$23.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$21.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Further Reading
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.