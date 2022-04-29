Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Altius Minerals (ALS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Altius Minerals (TSE: ALS):

4/20/2022 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

4/19/2022 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$27.00 to C$28.00.

4/13/2022 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00.

3/14/2022 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$21.00 to C$27.00.

3/11/2022 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$25.00.

3/7/2022 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$27.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ALS opened at C$21.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.21. Altius Minerals Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.71. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$23.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$21.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

