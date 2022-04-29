Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RUBY):

4/11/2022 – Rubius Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $5.00 to $3.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Rubius Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $4.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Rubius Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $25.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Rubius Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $1.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.63.

Get Rubius Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $44,216.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David R. Epstein purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,720,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,817.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 52.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.