Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN):

4/26/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $90.00.

4/18/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Rivian Automotive is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Rivian Automotive is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $130.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $147.00.

3/11/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $145.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $84.00.

3/8/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $116.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 32.18 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of 29.44 and a 52 week high of 179.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 44.93. The company has a current ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

