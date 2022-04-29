West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

West Pharmaceutical Services has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. West Pharmaceutical Services has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to earn $10.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

NYSE:WST opened at $325.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $385.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.76. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $308.36 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 255,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,700,000 after buying an additional 22,221 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,211,000 after buying an additional 25,701 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,927,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

