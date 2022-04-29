West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

WST stock opened at $325.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $385.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.76. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $308.36 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.18. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

