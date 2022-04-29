West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY22 guidance to $9.30 to $9.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $325.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $385.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.76. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $308.36 and a one year high of $475.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

WST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

