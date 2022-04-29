West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $325.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.93. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $308.36 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $385.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.76.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,796,302,000 after buying an additional 664,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,506,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $534,963,000 after purchasing an additional 154,534 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 42.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,701,000 after purchasing an additional 153,180 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,811,000 after purchasing an additional 105,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

