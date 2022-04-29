Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Up 145.9% in April

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 145.9% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DMO opened at $12.56 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMO. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 16.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.