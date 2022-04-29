Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Up 145.9% in April

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 145.9% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
DMO opened at $12.56 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%.
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
