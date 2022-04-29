Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the March 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MHF stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0198 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHF. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 391,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 38,748 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 487,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. 19.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

