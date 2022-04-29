Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Cowen from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WDC. TheStreet raised shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna cut shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.97. Western Digital has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

