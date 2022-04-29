Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, "Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA."

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

WNEB opened at $8.69 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $198.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $49,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $39,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $209,475 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $10,175,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 665,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 315,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

