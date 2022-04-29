Western Union (NYSE:WU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Western Union updated its FY22 guidance to $1.75-$1.85 EPS.
WU opened at $19.17 on Friday. Western Union has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.90.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.72%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Western Union by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Western Union by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 441,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 47,419 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.54.
Western Union Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.
