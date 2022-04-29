Western Union (NYSE:WU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Western Union updated its FY22 guidance to $1.75-$1.85 EPS.

WU opened at $19.17 on Friday. Western Union has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Western Union announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Western Union by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Western Union by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 441,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 47,419 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.54.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

