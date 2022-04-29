Western Union (NYSE:WU) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s current price.

WU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

Get Western Union alerts:

NYSE:WU traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $17.18. 102,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,412,788. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Western Union has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the third quarter worth $303,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 10.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Western Union by 3.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 152,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 14,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.