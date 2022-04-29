Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies updated its FY22 guidance to $4.65-$5.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $93.64 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $100.04. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $476,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $477,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,071 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $12,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

