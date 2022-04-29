Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Shares of WPRT opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.31. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14.

WPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 471,479 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 28,744 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 1,523.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 297,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 278,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 116,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 148.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.