Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Westwood Holdings Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $27.01.

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westwood Holdings Group (Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

