WEX (NYSE:WEX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $517.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.87 million. WEX had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 19.11%. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. WEX updated its Q2 guidance to $3.35-$3.45 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $12.40-$12.80 EPS.
WEX opened at $165.89 on Friday. WEX has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $219.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.13. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16,589.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69.
In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.31.
About WEX (Get Rating)
WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.
