William Blair Comments on F5, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for F5 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the network technology company will post earnings of $10.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.68. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FFIV. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.15.

F5 stock opened at $175.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.97 and a 200-day moving average of $215.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. F5 has a 1-year low of $167.17 and a 1-year high of $249.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.20 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of F5 by 39.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,596 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 23.3% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of F5 by 2.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,422 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of F5 by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth about $1,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $219,132.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,435 shares in the company, valued at $19,649,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.70, for a total value of $722,988.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,796. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

