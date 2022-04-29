William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.65.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $289.63 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.40.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam lifted its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.