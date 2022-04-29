William Blair Weighs in on 3M’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for 3M in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.79. William Blair also issued estimates for 3M’s FY2023 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

3M stock opened at $147.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,325,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $186,687,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 44.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,968,000 after acquiring an additional 656,752 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

