Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

WIT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Wipro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CLSA raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Macquarie began coverage on Wipro in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $6.81 on Friday. Wipro has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wipro by 489.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Wipro by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

