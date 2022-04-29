WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Short Interest Down 57.6% in April

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the March 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 15.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000.

Shares of WCBR opened at $23.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 12 month low of $19.94 and a 12 month high of $30.58.

