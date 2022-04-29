WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, an increase of 129.8% from the March 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,600,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HYZD opened at $21.44 on Friday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $23.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

