Wolfe Research Trims Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Target Price to $10.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HOOD. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.17). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,989.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 320,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,842.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

